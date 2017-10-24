Profit-taking drags stock market to 8,200 level

The stock market fell further to the 8,200 level on Tuesday as profit-taking persisted, with an analyst saying investors had moved to protect their portfolios ahead of a series of holidays.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) shed 0.82 percent or 68.40 points to close at 8,279.92.

The wider All Shares declined 0.62 percent or 30.47 points to finish at 4,855.32.

“Everybody who wanted to buy is already in and those that have enough profits are starting to take profits, which is good,” First Metro Asset Management, Inc. President Augusto Cosio said.

“It releases money into the system again and I think given that the … trend is still quite strong, then a … consolidation and some profit-taking is very beneficial and provides a stepping stone for further rise in the index,” he added.

The government has declared October 31 a special non-working day along with November 1, which is All Saints’ Day.

Next month will also see fewer trading days as President Rodrigo Duterte has declared November 13 and 15 as special non-working days in Metro Manila, Bulacan and Pampanga in line with the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Results for market sub-indices were again mixed on Tuesday, with financials down the most by 1.73 percent.

Volume turnover was also thin at with 670 million shares valued at P7.8 billion traded.

Losers led winners, 113 to 80, while 50 issues were unchanged.