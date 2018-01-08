Profit-taking expected after consecutive highs

INVESTORS are expected to pocket gains this week after the stock market soared to three successive record highs since the start of the year.

A correction that pared Friday’s gains to the 8,700 level from an intraday peak past 8,800 could continue, Eagle Equities, Inc. research head Chris Mangun said.

“We saw a correction on Friday which may continue … There is nothing to worry about as this is a healthy correction after being up so much in the last few weeks,” he said.

“We saw a lot of foreign buying … which may continue in the weeks to come as institutions usually position themselves in the beginning of the year after getting out and taking profits at the end of last year,” Mangun added.

The profit-taking view was echoed by Philstocks Financial, Inc. research head Justino Calaycay Jr.

“We are now up almost 300 points for the first three sessions of the year. That might be right for some people to start booking some early profits so it won’t be a surprise if the market pulls down a bit…,” Calaycay said.

On Friday, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) hit an intraday record of 8,858.07 before losing some steam to close at 8,770, albeit still up 0.35 percent or 30.17 points from Thursday’s previous all-time high.

The wider All Shares, meanwhile, grew by 0.33 percent or 16.57 points to finish at 5,076.32.

Mangun said the rally could soon resume, with the 9,000 level given the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law and the expected rollout of projects under the government’s “Build Build Build” program.