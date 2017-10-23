Profit-taking expected to continue

PROFIT-taking is likely to persist this week as investors await developments that could stoke buying sentiment in the stock market, analysts said.

“I think the market will still continue to profit-take and consolidate … It’s better for the market to take a rest before any major run up,” First Grade Finance, Inc. Managing Director Astro del Castillo said.

“The liquidity is still there. The optimism still there so I guess we’ll find—perhaps towards the end of the week we may see some bounce again,” he added.

Online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia echoed the view, saying some players might seize on intra-day strength to cash in gains “especially those inclined to react on the on-and-off Fed rate hike prospect or other geopolitical events.”

“[I]t is normal to see our gauge pause for breathers to sustain an ascent. This is warranted, to allow the PSEi (Philippine Stock Exchange index) to establish firmer ascending channels,” it added.

2TradeAsia said market players were likely to give more weight to how the last quarter would fare and prospects for 2018.

In the short term, “progress towards the ratification of the tax reform program for implementation next year will provide the extra lift,” it said.

After breaking the 8,500 level for the first time last Tuesday, the bellwether PSEi declined by 0.78 percent or 66.42 points to close at 8,420.95 on Friday.

The broader All Shares fell 0.74 percent or 36.68 points to finish at 4,913.79.