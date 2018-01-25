Profit-taking pulls PSEi down by 0.88%

Investors turned to profit-taking on Wednesday with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index down 0.88 percent or 78.79 points to close at 8,920.23.

The broader All Shares dipped 0.17 percent or 8.92 points to end at 5,205.69.

Eagle Equities, Inc. research head Chris Mangun said there was a technical pullback after the index tried to breach 9,000 on Tuesday.

“We had four days of gains since last Thursday and today (yesterday) we see profit-taking in stocks like JG Summit Holdings, Inc. and LT Group, Inc.,” he said.

Lucio Tan’s LT Group finished the day down 4.26 percent or P1 to P22.50 apiece, while the Gokongwei-led conglomerate fell by 3.11 percent or P2.50 to end at P78 per share.

“We also got lower net foreign buying in the first three days of the week. If we see an increase either tomorrow (Thursday) or Friday, the market will test 9,000 again,” Mangun said.

A Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst said investors resorted profit-taking while still digesting the impact of last year’s economic growth slowdown.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday announced that the economy had grown by 6.7 percent in 2017, down from the previous year’s 6.9 percent.

Only the services and property sectors recorded gains on Wednesday, rising by 0.58 percent and 0.11 percent, respectively.

Over 896 million issues valued at P8.46 billion changed hands.

Losers led winners, 115 to 103, while 40 issues were unchanged.