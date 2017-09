Prominent Michaeleans

Anthony Almeda. Director and Chief Administrative Officer of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines; Independent Director at Leisure and Resorts World Corporation; Chairman and CEO of Architectural Lighting Associates.

Winona Yapit Diola. BEED Class 1994. 2016 Metrobank Foundation’s Ten Oustanding Teachers; 2012 Distinguished La Sallian Leader Award.

Eleuterio Timbol. BSED Class 1998. 2015 America’s Finest Teacher Award Outstanding Teacher 2015; Association of Filipino American Teachers Association, Inc. 2016; The Filipino International Teaching Service Award.

T-Jay Medina. BSED Class 2005. Carlos Palanca 2nd Prize awardee in 2011 for Screenplay; Japan Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Teacher Training Program Scholarship Recipient; DLSU-CLA Research and Studies Creative Writing Grantee.

Silver Dan Belen. JHS Class 2006. Director of “Kanluran,” which became Official Selection in the UK Reel Gate International Film Festival (2012); joined New York’s The People’s Film Festival (2013); joined Egypt’s Moscars Al Hurria Film Festival (2013); joined Mexico’s Sinaloa Cineseptiembre (2014); and joined Cambodia’s Chaktomuk Short Film Festival (2014).

Carlos Hernandez. JHS Class 2008. George Foster Peabody Award 2013 Winner as Producer for the GMA Network Haiyan (Yolanda) Coverage.