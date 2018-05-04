Promising careers from modernizing agriculture

Consider this a continuing discussion on the need for the Philippines to ramp up its agricultural research and development (ARD) and have a unified agenda for that.

Just imagine if the country achieved a modernized and industrialized agriculture sector from a unified ARD that have clear objectives, like increasing the country’s farm and food exports? Poverty in the countryside will also be reduced, migration to the crowded cities and urban areas will be significantly decreased, and lots of quality jobs and promising careers from the agriculture sector can be created.

Speaking of quality jobs and promising careers, I came across an article from the news website of the National FFA Organization (www.ffanewhorizons.org) identifying at least five promising careers that I believe can be realized from an agriculture sector that is modernizing and industrializing. The article “Predictions: Top 5 Agriculture Careers in 2020” identified the careers as: Drone technologists, hydrologists, agriculture communicators, food scientists, and precisions agriculture technologists. But let me add one more—molecular breeders/genomics scientists.

“Advances in science and technology are keeping farmers and agriculture professionals on top of their game, and by 2020 there will be even higher demand for skilled individuals in agriculture than there is today,” the article stated.

I will not be surprised that those types of jobs/careers will be in demand even before 2020, especially if science and technology takes root in Philippine agriculture sector, or becomes more of a norm than exception. Let us face the fact that much of the country’s agriculture sector does not utilize scientific solutions.

The promising careers

So let me give my thoughts on the jobs/careers that the article identified.

Drone technologists—sooner or later, smallholder farming operations will have to give way to block or consolidated farming, with the smallholder farmers also organizing themselves for that. And since consolidating large tracts of farm lands can result in hundreds or even thousands of hectares of lands devoted to growing one or two crops, drones will have to be employed to achieve production efficiency.

Drones can employ sensors, robotics, and aerial photography to generate data on cropping patterns and environmental factors affecting crops production, among others.

Hydrologists—with the advent of climate change, water should be treated as a very precious commodity especially by the agriculture sector, which accounts for at least 80 percent of freshwater consumption worldwide.

Hydrologists can conceptualize and develop systems to recharge existing water resources, create new sources, and, more important, to conserve and harness rainwater for agriculture. These professionals can also team up with forestry experts in rehabilitating watersheds.

Agriculture communicators —primarily, these professionals create public awareness by writing and publishing stories about the agriculture sector, and to create advocacy to uplift or level up the sector. Currently, there are development communication experts in the Philippines who are engaged in this and journalists who are able to find many things to write about from the agriculture sector. May their tribe increase.

Food scientists—without value adding, the country will be hard-pressed to export more farm and food products, because finished or semi-processed products have longer shelf life. So the agriculture sector will definitely be needing more food scientists to improve existing food products and develop new ones using scientific research.

Precision agriculture technologists – these professionals will teach or train farmers on how to increase on-farm production without having to work harder while conserving precious soil and water resources. Also, precision agriculture technologists must also aim to decrease the use of inputs in farms, particularly those chemical-based, to help put in place a sustainable production system. Molecular breeders/genomics scientists will continue to develop high-yielding varieties and hybrids of crops, and new animal/fish breeds adapted to the changing climate.

Precision agriculture technologists must also help introduce farm mechanization, postharvest, and use of computers, ICT, and the Internet of Things in farming, fishery, and forestry.

Precision agriculture, which I have discussed in my past columns, has not yet taken root in the Philippines so there is a need to develop the profession through trainings that should include inviting foreign experts in the field to share their expertise and experiences.

I recently heard that the Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers has been renamed Philippine Society of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers (PSABE), which can help expand the new organization’s membership to include those who excel in the field of biotechnology and biosystems for agriculture.

PSABE held its 29th annual conference on April 22 to 28 in Davao City with the theme “Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers: Partners in Agri-Fisheries Development for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” and I believe the organization should take steps in actively training their ranks so they can help develop the country’s precision agricultural technologists, food scientists, and hydrologists, among others, in the country.

In the article, Erika Osmundson, director of marketing and communications for AgCareers.com, was quoted as saying that advancements in technology utilization have created innovative solutions for agriculture, which should make people rethink that agriculture should be “old fashioned.”

“The increasing demand for agriculture to grow more food with less leads to significant opportunities in science and research to help us meet this demand while preserving our natural resources,” she was quoted as saying.

Osmundson also mentioned there is a high demand for research scientists, agronomists, veterinarians, salespeople, finance experts, information technologists, electricians, and mechanics, among others, for modern agriculture.

Need for other professionals

I already wrote about how professionals who toil in their offices can contribute in levelling up the country’s agriculture (Why agriculture also needs professionals published in The Manila Times on April 6, 2018). I mentioned in the column that managers, accountants, marketing and sales professionals, human resources experts, and logistics professionals can all contribute in making the country’s agriculture sector modernized and industrialized.

I also mentioned that entrepreneurs whose current business activities are not related to farming, fishery, and forestry can venture in agribusiness, especially value adding so they can have a better chance of entering the export market for farm and food products.

Getting more professionals from the field of commerce and the scientific community will definitely help transform the face of agriculture in the country, where the average age of smallholder farmer is already 60. I actually find this alarming. Very alarming, I must say.

But with a unified ARD agenda giving birth to a modernized and industrialized agriculture sector, those who have achieved a high level of education can be attracted en masse to recreate, revolutionize, and transform the country’s farming, fisheries, and forestry sectors, and take the place of aging farmers who are also exiting en masse.

So I am hoping that the country finally have a unified ARD agenda.