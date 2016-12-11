Promising karateka Bondoc eyes Tokyo Olympics

Xavier School Greenhills standout Adam Bondoc is slowly gaining a reputation in the world of karatedo. Sports officials and coaches alike took notice of the 15-year-old Garde 10 student and described him to have the makings of a world champion and an Olympian.

Bondoc has been earning gold medals both in local and international tournaments this year.

Recently, Bondoc led the country’s campaign in the 1st International Indonesian Open Karatedo Championship held in Jakarta, Indonesia where he won gold in boys’ cadet kumite +70 kg. for ages 14-15 and bronze in the cadet kata event.

Bondoc also stamped his class in the 3rd Karate Mayor’s Cup International Karatedo Championship held last week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, bagging silver in kumite and bronze in kata. There were more than 450 karatekas from 13 countries coming from 45 different karate clubs all over the world participated in the Mlayasia meet.

He represented Team AAK (Association for the Advancement of Karatedo) Philippines which was spearheaded by Richard Lim Sensei, a former Southeast Asian Games karate gold medalist himself.

At a very young age, Bondoc has already set his plans both as an athlete and as a student. And going to 2020 Tokyo Olympics is one of them.

“As early as now, my plans in life are set. I took the 2016 entrance exam for Xavier School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, and I passed it. I will do the IB program for Grades 11 and 12, and this will prepare me for a very good college abroad,” Bondoc narrated.

“After I graduate in 2019, I will take my SAT and a good result will then bring me to a good Engineering School in the US. After my SATs, I will dedicate one year of mind and body preparation for the 2020 Olympics for Karate in Tokyo, Japan. I am not going to let this big opportunity slip away from my hands,” he added.

Bondoc also won medals in the Amura National Karate Championships in Indonesia (one gold and one silver), Nishimura Cup III in Japan (one silver), Kota Kinabalu City Day Karate Open 2016 in Malaysia (two golds and two bronzes), 3rd Bogor Karate Open Karate Championships in Indonesia (one gold and one silver), 4th Adidas BMP International Karate Championships in Manila (one gold), and 2016 Philippine Open International Karatedo Tournament in Muntinlupa (one gold) as well as in local tournaments such as Super Karate Kids at SM BF (one bronze), Milo Little Olympics Regionals NCR South Luzon (one gold), 26th Year Open Karatedo (one gold), Super Karate Kids at SM Supermalls (two golds) and 1st PMA Karatedo Championship (two golds).

“After the Olympics, because I love math, I shall pursue a college degree, and I will take up Civil Engineering. Whatever I learn outside our country, I shall share it with the Filipino people by spending a few years of teaching while I build up my own construction company. These are all plans that I set to accomplish in life because this is what AAK Karate has taught me. The Dojo Kun/Morals of the Dojo. To strive for the perpection of character, to defend the paths of truth, to foster the spirit of effort, to honor the principles of etiquette and to guard against impetious courage,” ended Bondoc.

With proper training, ample support from the national sports association, the government and efficient sports leaders, the Philippines might win its first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo through this young talented karateka.