Promising triathletes shine in Subic

Karen Manayon topped the 2017 National Age Group Triathlon – Subic Bay Freeport race earning precious qualifying points needed for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Manayon defeated Lauren Plaza at the finish line finishing only seconds ahead (51:54 to 52:02). Nicole Eijansantos landed 3rd with 52:47.

Still on the youth triathletes, Andrew Remolino survived a tight race with Julius Constantino in the Sprint Distance (750 M swim – 20 Km bike – 5 Km run) 16-19 male race winning by only 20 second at 1:06:37. At 3rd was Tonito Alejo. The Sprint Distance 16-19 female title went to Jacqui Rosee Lampanero who timed 1:19:45 followed by Marga Delos Reyes and Una Sibayan.

Another highlight was the participation of the national team in the Elite Category (Olympic Distance 1.5 Km swim – 40 Km bike – 10 Km run) whose members 2015 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Claire Adorna, John Chicano and 2015 SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas competed with other triathletes aspiring to join their team after doing well in other races (both local and overseas) last year.

Other champions of the race named were Clifford Pusing and Erica Maive Bulatao (Super Sprint), Mark Malolot and Mary Grace Olfindo (Sprint Distance 20-over), Jed Polistico (Standard Male 20-over), Chloe Jane Ong (Standard Female 18-34), Ivan Carapiet (Standard M 30-34), Jet Ramos (Standard M 35-39), Louann Ramos (Standard F 35-39), Rene Tayag and Minnie Beth Tomas (Standard 40-44), Edward Luna (Standard M 45-49), Frank Lacson (Standard M 50-54), Vanj Endaya (Standard F 45-54), Eduardo Francisco (Standard M 55-above), and Kevin Lapena-Patricia Oyson-Juan Paolo Ledesma in the Relay category.

The next race in the 2017 season of the NAGT series will be on March 26 in Cebu.