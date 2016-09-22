Promotion of Visaya, 24 military officials OK’d

THE Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the promotion of Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) chief Ricardo Visaya to four-star general and 24 senior officials of the military.

Not one member of the CA opposed the promotion of Visaya and the 24 AFP officials.

Visaya, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Matikas” Class of 1983, will serve as AFP chief until December 8, 2016.

The CA also confirmed the promotions of Lieutenant Generals Raul del Rosario and Salvador Melchor Mison Jr.; Major Generals Leandro Loyao 3rd, Rozzano Briguez, Jose Mirandilla Jr., and Harold N. Cabreros and Rear Admirals Ernesto Enriquez, Virme Torralba and Narciso Vingson Jr.

The commission also confirmed the promotions of Brigadier Generals Alexander Macario, Antonio Ramon Lim, Arnel Duco, Rolando Acop, Cesar Idio, Ronald Villanueva, Felimon Santos Jr., Allen Paredes, Arthur Blanca and Dante Hidalgo, commodores Ramon Ochoco, Allen Ferdinand Cusi and Rommel Jude Ong and Colonels Jonathan Manuel and Jose Eriel Niembra.