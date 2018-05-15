Proof of marriage

Dear PAO,

I am claiming a certain property of my aunt who died single in 2008. My aunt and Jane are co-owners of a certain land. Jane made it appear that my aunt sold her share to the former sometime in 2010. My father (deceased) is the only sibling of my aunt; hence, I am entitled to inherit the said property. Jane is now claiming that I have no right over the said property, because I am an illegitimate child. My parents were actually married; however, I cannot produce their original marriage contract, and no such document was found in the record of the Philippine Statistics Authority. What I have is a mere photocopy of such document and a certificate of marriage coming from the church. Can I present these documents to prove that such marriage exists?

Abel

Dear Abel,

For your information, Section 3 (aa), Rule 131 of the 1997 Revised Rules of Court, states that:

“The following presumptions are satisfactory if uncontradicted, but may be contradicted and overcome by other evidence:

(aa) That a man and woman deporting themselves as husband and wife have entered into a lawful contract of marriage.

The abovementioned presumption is satisfactory if Jane cannot introduce evidence to dispute that your parents have entered into a lawful contract of marriage. The photocopy of the marriage contract of your parents may be presented as proof provided you must comply with the requirements of Section 5, Rule 130 of the said law, to wit:

“When the original document has been lost or destroyed, or cannot be produced in court, the offeror, upon proof of its execution or existence and the cause of its unavailability without bad faith on his part, may prove its content by a copy, or by recital of its contents in some authentic document, or by the testimony of witnesses in the order stated.”

Thus, you cannot just present the photocopy of the marriage contract of your parents without proving that the original was lost or destroyed or cannot be produced in court without bad faith in your part.

With respect to the certificate of marriage from the church as proof of marriage, please be guided by the decision

of the Supreme Court in the case of Calimag vs. Heirs of Macapaz (G. R. No. 191936, June 1, 2016), where Honorable former Associate Justice Bienvenido L. Reyes stated that:

“On the other hand, a canonical certificate of marriage is not a public document. As early as in the case of United States v. Evangelista, it has been settled that church registries of births, marriages, and deaths made subsequent to the promulgation of General Orders No. 68 and the passage of Act No. 190 are no longer public writings, nor are they kept by duly authorized public officials. They are private writings and their authenticity must therefore be proved as are all other private writings in accordance with the rules of evidence. Accordingly, since there is no showing that the authenticity and due execution of the canonical certificate of marriage of Anastacio, Sr. and Fidela was duly proven, it cannot be admitted in evidence.

Notwithstanding, it is well settled that other proofs can be offered to establish the fact of a solemnized marriage. Jurisprudence teaches that the fact of marriage may be proven by relevant evidence other than the marriage certificate. Hence, even a person’s birth certificate may be recognized as competent evidence of the marriage between his parents.”

In your situation, since you cannot present the photocopy of the marriage contract of your parents without complying with the requirements of Section 5, Rule 130 of the 1997 Revised Rules of Court and the certificate of marriage from the church is already considered as a private writing, you may present other evidence to prove the marriage of your parents.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.ne