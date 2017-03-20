Properties hope to attract tourism investors

Several beach resorts in areas such as Bohol, Davao del Norte, and Cebu have been put up for sale, hoping to attract investors in the Philippines’ growing tourism sector.

In recent weeks, a number of complete resort properties have been listed for sale on several online property sites, all of which highlight their investment potential in light of the improving prospects for Philippine tourism.

The Department of Tourism has set a target of seven million international visitors to the Philippines in 2017, which would be an increase of about 19 percent over the 5.9 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2016.

Earlier this year, DOT Secretary Wanda Teo said the goal looked increasingly likely to be achieved, citing a surge in Chinese visa applications to the Philippines reported by the National Economic and Development Authority. NEDA reported that as of January, visa applications from China surged 250 percent from about 400 per day to more than 1,400 per day.

Although not all the owners of the resort properties for sale were available for comment, two owners—both from Bohol—gave similar responses by text message to inquiries from The Manila Times, stressing that the number of visitors from both overseas and other parts of the Philippines had increased over the past year, making their properties attractive prospects for investors.

Both owners, who declined to be named, cited unrelated personal reasons for selling their properties.

Among the resort properties recently listed for sale are:

• A 1,500 square meter property in Poblacion, Compostela, Cebu listed for P25 million and containing two houses, each with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The houses are listed as fully furnished, and the property includes some beach frontage, a terrace and swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and a native hut. One house is a three-storey structure with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The other is a bungalow that also contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Both homes are fully furnished and come complete with a kitchen, dining room, living room, terrace, a native hut, a swimming pool, and landscaped gardens.

• A 4,000 square meter property with 55 meters of beachfront in Canduao Oriental, Valencia, Bohol, which is listed for P26 million. The property contains nine cottages and a staff house, a souvenir shop, karaoke, snack bar, billiard hall, massage services, and high-speed internet, and is located about 30 minutes from Tagbilaran City.

• Two resort properties in Panglao, one an 11-room lodge overlooking the sea in Barangay Libaong, and another in Barangay Danao located near the famous Alona Beach and only minutes away from the New Bohol International Airport. Both properties are listed for P50 million each.

• Farther south, an eight-room, 12-bathroom lodge, including several cottages and a canteen, has been listed for sale in Barangay Tagpopongan in the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte. The property, which is located within walking distance of the island’s white beaches, is listed for P35 million.