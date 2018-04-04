PropertyGuru seeks best in industry

Industrialization, globalization and digitization have increasingly influenced how industries, or the property sector have transformed over the years. With the constantly changing demands of end-users be it of private or public fragment—developers are motioned to create and design living and multifunctional spaces that can keep satiate not only the humanistic privations of people but also the need of the planet for sustainable solutions.

PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, the biggest and most credible industry awards in the archipelago, with the top and emerging names in real estate celebrating the best developers, projects and design returns in its sixth annual year motioning for builders and developers across the country to emerge and make their mark in the industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

This year, new categories for Best Township Development, Best Township Design, and importance of special awards for corporate social responsibility (CSR), Sustainable Development, and Universal Design, surface for the taking among aspiring entrants. Submissions of entries close on April 6 2018. Contact

awards@propertyguru.com for more information.