Proposal exempting BIR from SSL submitted to Congress

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has submitted to Congress a proposal exempting the bureau from the Salary Standardization Law (SSL).

“Through the support of the management committee, we already filed the proposed bill to the Congress. We understand that the Speaker of the House of Representatives is authoring the bill. You also have the Senate president supporting this bill as well,” BIR Deputy Commissioner Jesus Clint Aranas said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Aranas said exempting the BIR from the SSL is a major concern of the Duterte administration in line with the need to generate revenue and fund its ambitious infrastructure spending program.

To realize this goal, he said, the BIR needs to hire the best employees.

“The thrust is to identify that the only way that we can hire the best of the best is to increase our salaries. And this is one of the thrust of the admin,” he said.

To date, Aranas said, the plantilla positions at the BIR stands at 21,000 but the agency have only 10,000 employees which means it has some 11,000 vacancies.

“Therefore, it is reflecting our collection efforts. Our collection effort is very high considering that we are undermanned. And yet the pressure to collect revenues for the government is upon us,” he said.

“In our case, the moment the government supports and recognizes the need to professionalize the BIR, this is an instant make over. Can you imagine? We have 11,000 new employees and we can hire the best of the best. If you allow that to happen, the pure image of our agency will definitely change overnight,” he added.