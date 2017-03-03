Proposed airport in Sangley to address traffic congestion

Sangley is the best location for new airport, according to All-Asia Resources and Reclamation Corporation (ARRC), noting international gateway project will address problems of air, sea and road congestion.

“Our proposed project will make Metro Manila and its surrounding environs a better place to live, work and travel in,” ARRC chairman Wilson Tieng said during a project presentation before members of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday and released to the media on Thursday.

“You will see almost no container trucks on the road and going to the airport will be easier because Sangley is the best location there is,” Tieng added.

“We can finish this smaller project at our own expense within one year. This means NAIA should be able to handle more commercial flights by next year if we get the go-signal from the government this month, for example,” Tieng said.

All Asia already submitted a separate unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate and develop the Danilo Atienza Airport in Sangley to absorb NAIA’s general aviation and smaller low-cost carriers, Tieng said.

The Danilo Atienza runway will serve as the third runway for All-Asia’s international airport.

“We learned from the lessons of NAIA so we want this shorter runway to stay and complement our initial two long international runways that will be only for commercial flights,” Tieng said.

ARRC vice chairman Edmund Lim said the Manila port area should eventually move to the company’s proposed seaport since almost all of the industrial estates are in southern Luzon.

NAIA and the port area should also blend with the development of Intramuros and Chinatown as local destinations in the years to come, Lim noted.

“Sangley’s location is the key. Sangley will serve the southern part of Metro Manila, as well as the progressive region Calabarzon, while we believe that Clark should serve the north and must therefore be significantly upgraded in terms of terminal and infrastructure development,” he said.

“Our project is just the start of the metamorphosis of Metro Manila. We will make it more livable and a source of pride for us Filipinos,” he added.