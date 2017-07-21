Proposed NATL ID to expand CCT program

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, said the proposed national identification (ID) system will expand coverage of the government’s conditional cash transfer (CCT) program for poor families adding that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) can use the scheme to identify qualified beneficiaries for its CCT program or Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). “While almost four million households are now covered by the 4Ps program, I think there are more poor families that the government can still help,” he said. He noted that the DSWD was having problems in expanding the coverage of the program for lack of information about the beneficiaries. Gatchalian added that the national ID system would augment safeguards put in place by law enforcement agencies to protect the public against threat groups. He dismissed concerns that the national ID system would violate privacy rights.