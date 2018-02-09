Proposed ‘opt out’ provision in Bangsamoro law ‘step backward to peace’–Zubiri

JOLO, Sulu — An “opt out” provision in the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) to allow Muslim-dominated areas to be excluded from the planned Bangsamoro Autonomous Region will be a “step backward to peace,” according to a senator conducting public hearings.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri was reacting to hints by some Sulu leaders that they were not joining the BAR under the Bangsamoro law since they were unsure about its success and proposed that an “opt out” provision be included to give them a choice.

“If we will have an opt out provision it will be a step backward to peace,” said Zubiri, chairman of the Senate subcommittee on the BBL.

“Imagine if we put an opt out provision, Tawi-tawi, Basilan, Maguindanao and Lanao will remain with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region but Sulu would not be part of it,” he said.

If passed, the BBL will abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and be replaced by the BAR, which would have more authority over the areas under its jurisdiction.

The ARMM is composed of the provinces of Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi, as well as the cities of Marawi and Lamitan.

Under the Bangsamoro law, the core territory of the BAR would be composed of:

(1) the present geographical area of the ARMM;

(2) the areas that voted to be part of the ARMM during the 2001 plebiscite such as the municipalities of Baloi, Munai, Nunungan, Pantar, Tagoloan, and Tangkal in Lanao del Norte, as well as the 39 barangay (villages) in the municipalities of Kabacan, Carmen, Aleosan, Pigkawayan, Pikit and Midsayap;

(3) the cities of Cotabato and Isabela; and

(4) all other contiguous areas where there is resolution of the local government unit or a petition of at least 10 percent of the registered voters in the area asking for their inclusion.

The BBL aims to give the future Bangsamoro greater fiscal autonomy through appropriate funding mechanisms to allow it to become self-sufficient, as well as to enable it to adequately exercise its powers and functions consistent with the principles of autonomy.

“So, kailangan nila (Sulu leaders) pumunta uli sa Manila para humingi ng pondo (So, they need to go to Manila to ask for funds),” said Zubiri.

“I promise you, as the sun will rise tomorrow that [this]will be the largest ‘hotbed’ of extremism in the region,” he said in an interview after conducting a public hearing on the BBL here.

He added, “It should be voted as a whole and the main core area should not be diluted. I think the main (ARMM) core area should be part of Bangsamoro region.”

Under the BBL, the government should provide an annual “block grant” which would be the share of the Bangsamoro in the national internal revenue of the government.

The BBL states, “The amount shall be sufficient for the exercise of the powers and functions of the Bangsamoro government under the Basic Law and in no case to be less than the last budget received by the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao immediately before the establishment of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO