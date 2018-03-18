Pros and cons of federalist set-up

Last of 2 parts

THE reality of politicians as policymakers raises several new challenges for the design of federal institutions.

First, expenditure, taxation, and grant assignments must somehow create incentives for lower level governments to spend efficiently and responsibly. Local governments may overspend on capital when capital transfers are easier to obtain than funding for current expenditures or vice versa, for example. Their regional policies can distort national efforts to allocate funds toward priority projects or groups.

It is idealistic to presume that local governments necessarily automatically will not simply pursue socially optimal action progress. The common pool paradigm often produces moral hazards causing politicians to overspend from the pot of national resources (including both taxes and captive savings in the financial system).

Studies have shown that local governments’ over-expenditure can contribute significantly to the country’s overall debt burden. Moreover, local control over regional banks can also drain the national financial sector, as the central government may face the limited choice of bailing out regional banks or suffering more widespread financial repercussions that spill over subnational borders.

In some instances, local governments conceal information from the central government to gain more resources to spend on attracting votes in elections or rewarding key supporters, making it more difficult for the central government to behave as a social planner even if it wanted to. They might overestimate the costs of providing primary education, for example, to attract more funds from the central government.

US experience

In the US, eight reasons have been advanced as to why the federal aid system doesn’t make any economic or practical sense and ought to be downsized or eliminated.

1. Unsustainable deficit financing.

By moving the funding of state activities up to the federal level, the aid system has tilted American government toward unsustainable deficit financing.

2. Grants spur wasteful spending.

The basic incentive structure of aid programs encourages overspending by federal and state policymakers. One reason is that policymakers at both levels can claim credit for spending on a program, while relying on the other level of government to collect part of the tax bill.

3. Aid allocation doesn’t match any consistent idea of need.

A 1981 report by the Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations concluded that “federal grant-in-aid programs have never reflected any consistent or coherent interpretation of national needs.” With highway aid, for example, some states with greater needs due to growing populations—such as Texas—consistently get the short end of the stick on funding. It was found that even if funds were allocated to the states based on need, state-level decisions can nullify federal efforts.

4. Grants reduce state policy diversity.

Federal grants reduce state diversity and innovation because they come with one-size-fits-all mandates.

5. Grant regulations breed bureaucracy.

Federal taxpayers pay the direct costs of the grants, but taxpayers at all levels of government are burdened by the costly bureaucracy needed to support the system. As many of the 16 million people employed by state and local governments must deal with complex federal regulations related to hundreds of aid programs. That tangle of programs not only creates a lot of paperwork, it may also lead to more fragmented planning of disaster response.

6. Grants cause policymaking overload.

One consequence of the large aid system is that the time spent by federal politicians on state and local issues takes away from their focus on truly national issues.

7. Grants make government responsibilities unclear.

All three levels of government play big roles in such areas as transportation and education, thus making accountability difficult. As the saying goes, when every government is responsible for an activity, no government is responsible.

8. Common problems are not necessarily national priorities.

Policymakers often argue that various state, local, and private activities require federal intervention because they are “national priorities.” But as President Reagan noted in a 1987 executive order: “It is important to recognize the distinction between problems of national scope (which may justify federal action) and problems that are merely common to the states (which will not justify federal action because individual states, acting individually or together, can effectively deal with

The federal aid system is a roundabout way to fund state and local activities that serves no important economic or practical purpose. The system has many widely-recognized failings, but a web of special interest groups block reforms. Those groups include the hundreds of trade associations that represent the recipients of federal aid and the millions of state and local employees that depend on federal aid to pay their salaries.

The aid system thrives not because it creates good governance, but because it maximizes benefits to politicians. The system allows politicians at each level of government to take credit for spending, while blaming other levels of government for program failures.

Pros and cons of decentralization

Political federalism, insofar as it plays up competition across jurisdictions may have benefits than implied by the economic federalism literature. While economic federalism can promote competition in public goods provisions, political federalism can promote competition in governance quality.

The residents’ ability to move to other jurisdictions provides discipline on the composition of expenditures that would not be present if all expenditure decisions were centralized. The overall level of spending in a federation might be higher or lower than in a unitary state (depending on how much spending on public goods there is when waste is decreased) but the composition will always be better in a federation.

The cost-benefit analysis for decentralization versus centralization depends on the efficiency of the legislature, which in turn depends on its size, organization and distribution of agenda-setting powers.

Competition among states is generally thought of as a benefit of decentralization and welfare-increasing can also have a downside. Local governments can check and balance national governments’ ability to carry out policy changes, a degree of restraint that can have positive or negative consequences.

Local governments have less incentive to initiate such macroeconomic policy changes, as they are less likely than national governments to be held accountable for a country’s macroeconomic instability. Subnational governments may also demand extensive subsidies in exchange for continued support for the federation, making it difficult to reduce overall government size.

Negative macroeconomic effects of federalism stem in large part from central governments’ inability to restrict opportunistic subnational government behavior. The central government may not be able to bail out indebted subnational governments or recapitalize failing regional legislature. If it cannot in some way monitor and punish subnational policymakers, it will face difficulties implementing economic reforms if all policies must be approved by a legislature of politicians loyal only to their state-level constituencies. Empirical studies of macroeconomic performance in federations generally support the warning

The foundation of wide-ranging subnational borrowing autonomy and increasing transfer-independence is increasingly common, especially as countries decentralize expenditures by ramping transfer rather than building up the local tax base. In most cases, increases in transfer do not keep pace with increase in mandated subnational taxing responsibilities. Unfortunately, this has been the route to fiscal decentralization in much of the developing world. This danger may be particularly severe in large formal federations, where the center faces practical and constitutional challenges when trying to limit the spending and borrowing activities of the constituent units.

The data also show that this method of fiscal discipline is rarely in place among constituent units in large federation.

Some troubled large federations like Brazil and India have recently been considering sweeping new legislation aimed at enhancing central control over subnational spending and borrowing.

Indeed, the goal of increased local self-sufficiency seems attractive from many perspectives. But this can be extremely difficult in poor countries with weak or corrupt local government institutions and high levels of inequality.

For a variety of political and perhaps even moral reasons, the center often gets heavily involved in the affairs of the subnational governments – so involved that it cannot credibly commit to ignore their problems. At the same time, the center can be politically too weak, fragmented, or even beholden to certain subnational governments to censure them or change the basic fiscal and political institution that create bad incentives. This is most often the case in federation with strong, disproportionate territorial representation. Thus, there may be particular cause for concern about fiscal decentralization in places like Mexico, South Africa and Spain, where the veto authority of subnational governments is strong and growing and sizeable subnational expenditures are funded by rapidly growing transfer programs rather than local taxation.