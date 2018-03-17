Pros and cons of federalist set-up

THE advantages of federalism as trumpeted by its proponents are as follows:

1. Encourages local initiatives

Federalism permits diversity. Local governments may deal directly with local problems. The entire nation is not straitjacketed with a uniform policy to which every state and community must conform. State and local governments may be better suited to deal with specific state and local problems. Washington bureaucrats do not always know the best solution for problems in Commerce, Texas.

2. Pursuit of local goals

Federalism helps manage conflict. Permitting states and communities to pursue their own policies reduces the pressures that would build up in Washington if the national government had to decide everything. Federalism permits citizens to decide many things at the state and local levels of government and avoid battling over single national policies to be applied uniformly throughout the land.

3. Allows for power redistribution

Federalism disperses power. The widespread distribution of power is generally regarded as a protection against tyranny. To the extent that pluralism thrives in the United States, state and local governments have contributed to its success. State and local governments also provide a political base for the survival of the opposition party when it loses national elections.

4. Increases political participants

Federalism increases political participation. It allows more people to run for and hold political office. In the US, nearly a million people hold some kind of political office in counties, cities, townships, school districts, and special districts. These local leaders are often regarded as closer to the people than Washington officials. Public opinion polls show that Americans believe that their local governments are more manageable and responsive than the national government.

5. Cuts red tape

Federalism improves efficiency. Even though we may think of 80,000 governments as inefficient, governing the entire nation from Washington would be even worse. Imagine the bureaucracy, red tape, delays, and confusion if every government activity in every community in the nation—police, schools, roads, fire departments, garbage collections, sewage disposal, street lighting, and so on—were controlled by a central government in Washington. Even in the Soviet Union, where centralized discipline and party control are a matter of political ideology, leaders have been forced to resort to decentralization simply as a practical matter. Moreover, federalism encourages experimentation and innovation in public policy in the states.

Opponents of Federalism have cited the following disadvantages:

1. Protects special interest groups

Federalism allows special interests to protect their privileges. For many years, segregationists used the argument of states’ rights to avoid federal laws designed to guarantee equality and prevent discrimination. Indeed, the states’ rights argument has been used so often in defense of racial discrimination that it has become a code word for racism.

2. Uneven distribution of benefits

Federalism allows the benefits and costs of government to be spread unevenly. Some states spend more than twice as much per capita as other states on education. Even in the same state, some wealthy school districts spend two or three times as much as poorer districts. The taxes in some states are much higher than in other states; five states have no state income tax at all.

3. Creates disadvantages in poorer states and communities

Poorer states generally provide lower levels of education, health, and welfare services; police protection; and environmental protection than wealthier states and communities.

4. Obstructs action on national issues

For many years, decentralizing the issue of civil rights allowed segregation to flourish in America. Only when the issue was nationalized in the 1960s by the civil rights movement was there any significant progress. Minorities can usually expect better treatment by national agencies than by state or local authorities.

Political federalism idealistic

Political federalism adds an additional layer of bureaucracy assuming that regional governments are omniscient social planners forgetting that. Policymakers at any level are primarily politicians in this framework, motivated by prospects of reelection, the 損erks of office (which could include private returns from its corrupt use), lobbyist contribution, etc.

Moreover, administrators at all levels may or may not have the capacity and power to enforce the policies they deem desirable. Policymakers may or may not have complete information for determining which policies are desirable.

Additionally, citizens in large local regions do not have much tighter control over their local representatives than they do over central government representatives. Local governments under federated states do not have as much autonomy to respond to their constitutions’ demands, as perceived. In fact, the countries studied in this paper show a poor match between local governments’ mandates and the resources available to them.

Policymakers motivated by prospects for reelection of the perks of office cannot be expected, necessarily, to use government budgets like social planners seeking the maximum welfare for their country or region. They can be expected to use information strategically, complicating the potential for social planner-like governance even if the incentives were present. Politician may also be corrupt.

(To be continued tomorrow)