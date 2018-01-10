Prosecution asks anti-graft court to cancel bail of former Palawan gov

THE prosecution is asking the Sandiganbayan Third Division to cancel the bail of former Palawan Governor Joel Reyes and sought his immediate commitment to prison “in view of his conviction” of graft in connection with the renewal of a firm’s small scale mining permit in 2006.

“With the advent of his recent release from detention in relation to said murder case last 5 January 2017…, the prosecution deems it necessary to file the foregoing omnibus motion,” the prosecution said in part in an Urgent Omnibus Motion.

Reyes was released on January 5 (Friday) after the Court of Appeals (CA) granted his petition, which challenged the determination of probable cause by Puerto Princesa Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 52, according to lawyer Demetrio Custodio.

Last year, the Third Division convicted Reyes in the graft case which was filed against him and another individual in 2011 in connection with the renewal of a firm’s small scale mining permit in 2006.

The prosecution said in its motion that the court, over its objections, allowed Reyes bail after his conviction. According to the same motion, the court set his bail at P60,000 which is double the sum that was originally set.

“Considering accused Reyes’ previous record and to prevent its recurrence, the cancellation of his bail and his immediate commitment to prison are warranted,” the prosecution, which recalled the arrest of Reyes and his brother in Thailand, added in part.

But according to Custodio, “[i]t would be absurd to even think that [former]Gov Reyes would be a flight risk at this time, considering that he has just scored a very significant legal victory at the Court of Appeals. Why would he mitigate the value of this victory by fleeing?”