Prosecution asks court to deny plea of 2 ex-Immigration officials, police officer for PNP detention

THE prosecution is asking the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division to deny the plea of two former Immigration officials and a police officer to be allowed detention at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center in Camp Crame.

“It is undisputed that accused-movants are persons detained awaiting trial, thus, there is no doubt that their detention should be at the institution controlled by the BJMP as decreed in the abovequoted statute,” the prosecution said in part in a Consolidated Opposition wherein it cited Sec. 63, Chapter V of Republic Act 6975.

“Unless and until accused-movants can show factual and legal basis for their arguments, no special accommodation and safety protocols should be accorded to them, nor should they be treated differently from all other detained persons facing criminal charges in court,” the prosecution added in part.

Former Immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino, Michael Robles; and Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero Jr. are facing a plunder case before the court in connection with the P50 million bribe, which Argosino and Robles allegedly received from Sombero in November 2016 in exchange for the release of supposedly illegal Chinese workers at a casino in Pampanga, which businessman Jack Lam owned.

The three are detained at the Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig.

In a motion dated April 11, the two asked the court to issue a commitment order directing the transfer of their temporary detention to the PNP Custodial Detention Center in Camp Crame.

Sombero, president of the Asian Gaming Service Provider Association, Inc. at the time material to the case, is seeking detention at the PNP custodial center while the plunder case is pending “[b]ecause of security concerns and health issues.” His camp filed a motion on April 11. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO