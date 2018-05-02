Prosecution asks court to reverse dismissal of cases vs ex-Ifugao gov-turned-lawmaker

THE prosecution is asking the Sandiganbayan Fifh Division to reverse its ruling, which dismissed the two graft cases filed against Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr. in connection with the alleged anomalous purchase of a vehicle by the province in 2003 when he was governor.

In a resolution promulgated on April 19, the court granted the Motion to Dismiss filed by Baguilat who earlier asked that the charges be dropped “for being violative of his” rights to due process and speedy disposition of cases.

The ruling prompted the prosecution to file a motion for reconsideration arguing that “there is no unreasonable delay in the preliminary investigation conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman which intended to vex or oppress herein accused. Hence, clearly, there is no violation on the constitutional right to speedy disposition of the cases against him.”

According to the motion for reconsideration, the letter-complaint dated 2004 was endorsed to the Commission on Audit (CoA) for appropriate action and the CoA issued a report recommending the filing of cases “only in September of 2009.”

The prosecution also said that an initial resolution by the Office of the Ombudsman dated November 25, 2011 was deferred through a memorandum addressed to the Ombudsman dated December 19, 2013.

According to the resolution promulgated on April 19, the prosecution “point[ed]to an alleged recommended ‘initial resolution’ dated November 25, 2011 which was not acted upon because of an alleged intervening Memorandum to the Ombudsman recommending to implead additional accused and to file additional charges…”

“Under these extraordinary circumstances, the prosecution seeks a reconsideration of the Honorable Court’s Resolution in light of these compelling reasons which prompted the Office of the Ombudsman to conduct further proceedings,” the prosecution said in part in its motion for reconsideration.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan in February. In one charge sheet, the Ombudsman accused Baguilat and three other individuals of violation Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. In another charge sheet, the Ombudsman accused Baguilat of violation of Section 3(g) of the anti-graft law. REINA TOLENTINO