Prosecution to oppose Jinggoy’s travel plea

The prosecution will oppose former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada’s plea for the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division to let him accompany his father, former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, to Singapore from November 11 to 20 for Mayor Estrada’s medical procedure.

The court gave the prosecution five days from Friday (November 3) within which to file its opposition.

Estrada, who is out on bail, is facing a P183-million plunder case and 11 counts of graft before the court along with other individuals in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The court issued hold departure orders in 2014 barring the respondents from leaving the country without its prior permission.

“For his medical procedure at Singapore—accused-movant’s father is requesting the Honorable Court that he be accompanied by accused-movant Jinggoy Estrada during the duration of examination and possible surgery scheduled November 12 to 19 of this year,” the former senator’s camp said in part in a motion filed earlier.

“The earlier date is requested for any advance preparations to be made while the November 20 return is requested for any extended recuperation period of the mayor,” the defense said.

Mayor Estrada’s letter dated October 26, 2017 was attached to the motion.

In the letter, he sought the court’s “kind indulgence to allow my son, former senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, to accompany me to Singapore on 12 to 20 November 2017.”

“I would greatly need the support of my family on this and Jinggoy has always been constant companion and one of the few persons whom I trust to look after my health and welfare,” the mayor said in part.

Jinggoy was released from detention in September after the Sandiganbayan’s Special Fifth Division, voting 3-2, allowed him to post bail over the plunder case filed against him and several others.

He is one of three former senators—the other two were Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Juan Ponce Enrile—and other individuals including Janet Lim-Napoles whom the Office of the Ombudsman charged before the Sandiganbayan in 2014 in connection with the PDAF scam.

The Ombudsman filed in 2014 a P224-million plunder case and 16 counts of graft against Revilla, and a P172-million plunder case and 15 counts of graft against Enrile.

Revilla is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City, while Enrile is out on bail after the Supreme Court granted his bail petition on humanitarian grounds.

Napoles is detained at a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

