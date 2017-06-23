The prosecution is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division to thumb down former First Gentleman Jose Miguel “Mike” Arroyo’s plea for permission to travel abroad from July 11 to August 1.

In a Comment/Opposition, prosecutors under the Office of the Ombudsman argued in part on Friday that Arroyo “has failed to demonstrate that there is an extremely urgent reason for him to travel to the above enumerated countries. In fact, his motion is utterly devoid of any reason why he wants to travel to these countries.”

The former first gentleman will be travelling to the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Ireland.

A graft case filed in 2012 against former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Jesus Verzosa and several others, including Arroyo, is pending before the court, which is enforcing a hold departure order against the respondents.

The case stemmed from the PNP’s procurement of two supposedly second-hand helicopters which were allegedly passed off and paid for as brand new.