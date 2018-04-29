Prosecution: Withdraw charges vs Nur Misuari

The prosecution has moved for the withdrawal of graft and malversation cases that were filed against former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Gov. Nur Misuari and other individuals over an allegedly anomalous procurement of educational materials.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan in 2017 against Misuari; Leovigilda Cinches, Pangalian Maniri and Sittie Aisa Usman, who were then-Director III, then-chief accountant and then-supply officer of the Department of Education-ARMM, respectively, at the time material to the cases; and Lolita Sambeli, who was the then-owner of White Orchids Printing and Publishing House also at the time material to the cases.

The prosecution cited transaction documents that “could no longer be located and produced despite diligent efforts” to find them and asked the Third Division of the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan “to grant the withdrawal of the” informations (charge sheets) on the cases.

In May 2017, the Office of the Ombudsman filed cases before the Sandiganbayan against Misuari and the other individuals over the allegedly anomalous procurement of Information Technology package (a graft case and a malversation through falsification case), Multi-Media Information Technology Package (a graft case and a malversation through falsification case) and educational materials (a graft case and a malversation through falsification case).

Court proceedings in all these cases are suspended.

In a resolution dated November 23, 2017, the Sandiganbayan granted Misuari’s plea to order a preliminary investigation of the cases.

In compliance with the anti-graft court’s order to submit results of the preliminary investigation, the prosecution submitted a copy of the resolution, which was approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales on April 12, 2018.

The resolution also affirmed the Office of the Ombudsman’s finding of probable cause in the cases.