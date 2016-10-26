Prosecutor, Biñan city official slain in ambush

A Davao Oriental prosecutor and a department head at Biñan City Hall in Laguna province died in separate ambushes perpetrated by unidentified gunmen.

Fiscal Rolando Acido was gunned down in broad daylight while on his way to Mati City Hall on Wednesday, according to a report released by the Department of Justice.

The report said two unidentified men riding a motorcycle shot Acido while he was walking to the capitol building where he worked as prosecutor at a Regional Trial Court branch in Mati, Davao Oriental.

Acido, a stroke victim with half of his body paralyzed, was able to drive his car to Camella Hospital, which is about six kilometers away from City Hall but later died because of blood loss.

Meanwhile, Gerardo Santos, head of the General Services Office of Biñan City Hall, was shot dead by unidentified suspects who blocked his car at about 5 p.m. on Monday

Supt. Serafin Petalio, Biñan City chief of police, said Santos was on board a Honda Civic driven by Rizalito Faraon when the suspects blocked them at Cardama Circle in Barangay Loma, Biñan City.

Faraon escaped unhurt.