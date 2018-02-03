Prosecutor of BoC fixer now Lucena City judge

President Rodrigo Duterte has promoted the prosecutor who indicted Bureau of Customs (BoC) fixer Mark Ruben Taguba over the P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China.

The promotion was contained in a transmittal letter of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, dated January 17, 2018, appointing Aristotle Reyes as a new judge in Quezon province.

Until his appointment, Reyes was a Department of Justice (DoJ) state prosecutor.

He will be assigned to Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 in Lucena City, Quezon.

Reyes, accompanied by his wife Marilyn Vasquez-Reyes and their children, took his oath on Friday before Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

Aside from indicting Taguba, who is now under detention for a non-bailable crime, he caused the filing of charges of violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) before the Manila RTC and the Valenzuela City RTC against Chen Julong, alias Richard Tan or Richard Chen; Li Guang Feng, alias Manny Li; Dong Yi Shen Xi, alias Kenneth Dong; Teejay Marcellana; Chen I-Min; Jhu Ming Jhun; Chen Rong Huan; and Eirene Mae Tatad.

Tatad, the consignee of the P6.4-billion shabu shipment, was arrested by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents on Friday.

In a news conference, NBI spokesman Ferdinand Lavin said the consignee was among the eight accused in the case who were issued warrants of arrest on January 31.

Lavin added that Tatad was arrested by the NBI in Iloilo where she was staying with her brother-in-law.

Owner of EMT Trading, she said she was “not hiding” but just taking a vacation after their case was dismissed in Valenzuela.

Meanwhile, other new appointments were made by the President: Jennifer Santos-De Lumen for RTC Cainta, Rizal; Ismael Macasaet for Batangas RTC; Noel Lindog for RTC Lipa City, Batangas; Raquel Aspiras-Sanchez for Tagaytay City, Cavite; Adeliza Magno-Gingoyon for RTC Imus, Cavite;

Flordeliza Cabanlit-Fargas for RTC Trece Martires, Cavite; Suwerte Ofrecio-Gonzales for RTC Sta. Cruz, Laguna; Myla Villavicencio-Olan for RTC San Pablo City, Laguna; Virgilio Gesmundo for RTC Calamba City, Laguna; Eugene Ricardo Parrone for RTC Boac, Marinduque;

Catherine Marino-Monsod for RTC Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; Cefelene Goco for RTC Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Rosalie Ang Lui for RTC Naujan, Oriental Mindoro; Arlene Bayuga Guillen for RTC Puerto Princesa, Palawan; Patricia Angeles Cataquiz for RTC Sariaya, Quezon; Anna Zita Abuda Caballegan for RTC Antipolo City, Rizal; and Donna Borda Pascual for RTC Romblon, Romblon.

The Judicial and Bar Council , which had shortlisted the appointee, is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman.

It is headed by Sereno, with ex-officio members Sen. Richard Gordon, Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd.

WITH REPORT FROM RAADEE S. SAUSA