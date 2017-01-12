Prosecutor shot dead in QC

A prosecutor was shot dead by a lone assassin early Wednesday in Quezon City.

Investigators said Noel Mingoa, Quezon City assistant prosecutor, was killed in front of a restaurant along Commonwealth Avenue at 1:20 a.m.

A witness said Mingoa was talking to someone on his cell phone when he was shot at close range by an unidentified gunman who got off from a black car. Mingoa suffered four gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

QCPD Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said policemen have yet to identify the gunman and determine the motive behind the killing.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the killing.

Aguirre said Mingoa worked with him when he was still in private practice.

“He was one of my associate lawyers, a very good man and a very competent litigator,” the Justice chief said in a radio interview.

Mingoa was the second prosecutor killed since October 2016 when Rolando Acido of Mati City was shot dead by unidentified men in front of the Mati City Hall.

Two other government officials were assassinated in separate incidents in Manila and Quezon City late last year – Bureau of Internal Revenue director Jonas Amora and Bureau of Customs deputy commissioner Arturo Lachica.

with Jomar Canlas