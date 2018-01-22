Prosecutors raid home of SKorea ex-president’s brother

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors raided the house and office of ex-president Lee Myung-Bak’s brother on Monday, reports said, probing allegations the former head of state took bribes from the national spy agency during his term. Lee Sang-Deuk, 82, is suspected of receiving hundreds of millions of won from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Yonhap news agency reported. Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office searched the elder brother’s home and office and confiscated documents and computer hard drives, according to Yonhap. Lee Sang-Deuk, a former lawmaker, was found guilty of corruption in a separate case in 2013 and served 14 months in jail. The raid comes as part of a widening probe into illicit transfers of funds between the presidential office and the spy agency during the administrations of Lee and his ousted successor Park Geun-Hye, both of them conservatives.

AFP