Prosecutors seek justice for Velasco

About 100 prosecutors held a rally in front of the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Tuesday to condemn the killing of a deputy prosecutor whose attackers remained unidentified.

Clad in black, the prosecutors who came from Quezon City, Rizal, Las Piñas and other parts of Metro Manila held banners as they sought justice for Deputy Prosecutor Rogelio Velasco.

Velasco, 64, was gunned down by unidentified men inside his red Toyota Innova with license plate number ZNV 499 at Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit on Friday.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Joselito Esquivel said lawmen are hunting down four suspects and two persons of interest in the incident.

The QCPD formed a special task force to investigate Velasco’s killing.

Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan of the National Prosecution Service said the “continued brazen attacks” on prosecutors all over the Philippines has grown in an alarming number.

“Rogelio Velasco is the 13th prosecutor who was killed since 1992,” Catalan said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a separate probe.

“This latest attack sends a clear message that these shameless perpetrators are not afraid of anything or anyone. Nonetheless, our voices will remain vigilant and will not simply be silenced by these atrocious acts,” Catalan said.

“[We continue] to mourn and will remain steadfast in the call for a thorough investigation so that justice is expeditiously served,” he added.