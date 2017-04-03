Protect Aquino, police urged

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson on Monday called on the military and police to protect former President Benigno Aquino 3rd following reports that the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army issued an order for his arrest in connection with the violent dispersal of protesters in Kidapawan last year.

According to Lacson, it is the responsibility of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to protect the former president and all those placed in the liquidation list of the CPP-NPA.

The senator said only a court of law can issued arrest warrants.

Apart from Aquino, also ordered arrested by communist rebels were North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista, North Cotabato Representative Nancy Catamco and military and police officials involved in the incident.

The communist rebel group claimed that Aquino and the other respondents committed “war crimes, crimes against humanity and other serious violations of international human rights law.”

A farmer was killed and 13 others were injured when police dispersed a protest action in Kidapawan City on April 1, 2016.

Thousands of drought-stricken farmers blocked the Davao-Cotabato highway to demand government help. Jefferson Antiporda