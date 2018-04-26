Protect known brands, IPO PHL urges judges

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPO PHL) has urged commercial court judges to ensure a secure environment for popular trademarks, as this entices foreign companies to do business in the country.

They play an important role in promoting the country as having intellectual property safeguards in place to arouse investors’ interest, the agency said.

“I emphasize your critical role in the promotion and protection of yamang-isip (intellectual property), especially against those na mayayaman ang isip (creative) in skirting the law,” the IPO PHL quoted Director General Josephine Santiago in a statement as saying at the Colloquium for Commercial Judges on Tuesday.

“If we are joining the world of developed and advanced economies, the Philippines should honor well-known marks,” her predecessor Ricardo Blancaflor said in the statement.

“A foreign investor comes here and say, ‘I will invest, but what will happen to the protection for my well-known brand?’ There’s some [hesitation]on what to say,” he added.

Such brands include Mercedes-Benz, Cartier, Kitkat, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Well-known foreign trademarks are entitled to protection without registration under international conventions, but IP authorities in other countries differ on what makes a brand well-known, and how they should be recognized.

The exclusivity that comes with designating a product as well-known will bar copycat trademark filers from banking on its popularity and fool customers in buying imitations.

Under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, a trademark or service mark cannot be registered if it is identical with, confusingly similar to, or a translation of a well-known mark.

“Brands are very delicate. The decisions of commercial court judges when you rule on brands is very crucial. You can make or break a brand,” Blancaflor said.

Judges should evaluate cases involving such brands carefully, as they affect the success of one trademark-owner or business over another, he added.