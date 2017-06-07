Protect the planet’s oceans, ex-senator urges Filipinos

A former senator called on Filipinos to employ “a multidisciplinary cooperative approach to protection of our water bodies” ahead of World Ocean Day on Thursday, June 8.

In a statement on Tuesday, Heherson Alvarez said World Ocean Day’s theme “Our Oceans, Our Future” [is]geared to inform, mobilize and unite the world’s population for the sustainable management of the world’s oceans, considered the lungs of our planet.”

Alvarez added that the private and public sectors can link up for the protection of the marine and the coastal environments.

“Climate change can be managed. It is doable by deploying more of the capacity, funding and technology for alternative energy, which we have in abundance in our country,” he said.

According to Alvarez, “the rehabilitation of our water bodies cannot happen with a denial of science that portrays the toll of global warming on our oceans due to excessive carbon dioxide emissions and human folly in overexploitation, unregulated and destructive fishing, marine pollution and habitat destruction.”

MAVERICK MATIBAG/INTERN