Protecting communities from disaster

Two years after it was launched, Cebuana Lhuillier’s Disaster Resilience program has gained some well-deserved global recognition

Calamities are part of the challenges facing Filipinos often. But resiliency is also a natural strength embedded in the brown race character.

Small wonder the Cebuana Lhuillier Disaster Resilience campaign, launched in 2016, has gotten praise from the global business community for serving its noble purpose.

In last year’s International Business Awards held in Barcelona, Spain, the advocacy program was awarded with Silver Stevie awards for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and PR Campaign of the Year for Consumer Services.

The citations capped the big win by PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies (PJLGC) at the said event where it brought home a Grand Stevie trophy. PJLGC is the organization behind the country’s largest microfinance institution.

“Winning these prestigious global awards brings us much pride and honor as we have always reveled in the quality of our products and the programs we implement,” shared PJLGC president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier who himself won the Gold Stevie awards for Executive of the Year both for Insurance and Diversified Services.

The International Business Awards is touted as the world’s premier recognition honoring the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Power of microinsurance

The CebuanaLhuillier Disaster Resilience campaign is an advocacy empowering disaster-resilient communities and equipping citizens with information and tools to help them prepare against calamities.

More significantly, it emphasizes the role of microinsurance as an effective disaster risk-finance tool. Disaster forums were held in key Philippine cities the past couple of years. With such undertaking, Cebuana Lhuillier was able to provide insurance to one million Filipinos for free through what is dubbed the “National Pilipino Protektado Day.”

In addition, a mobile app christened the Cebuana Alerto App was also created to provide real-time vital information about disasters within the Philippines. In this regard, the company also spearheaded the formation of Microinsurance Agents Association of the Philippines (MIAAP), an organization promoting the interests and welfare of micro-insurance agents nationwide.

Lhuillier once said, “Calamities and disasters impact everyone, especially the poor and most vulnerable communities. We believe that everyone must be empowered to prepare themselves against these kinds of crises. Thus, we decided to embark on this mission for our country and people.”

Having pointed that out, Cebuana Lhuillier likewise initiated the Claims Rapid Action in a Disaster-Stricken Area Operations (RAPIDO) that enables microinsurance beneficiaries to process and receive their microinsurance claims immediately through a group of CebuanaLhuillier agents placed in a microinsurance booth where a disaster occurred. In fact, a special team of employee volunteers, labeled Cebuana RAPIDO, was recently formed to receive basic disaster preparedness, and response and rehabilitation trainings from various disaster-addressing organizations.

Proof of success

PJ Lhuiller received the Grand Stevie Award for placing 8th over-all and with a total of 18 awards—five gold, four silver, eight bronze, and a People’s Choice trophy. It also brought home the Gold Stevie awards for Company of the Year (for Diversified Services) and Most Innovative Company of the Year, as well as Bronze Stevie trophies for Company of the Year for Financial Services and for Insurance.

The company also bagged eight at the 2017 Golden Bridge Awards, including a Grand Trophy for placing fourth overall as it ended up being the only Asian country among the winners. It accepted two gold awards for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and Milestone of the Year.

Without a doubt, 2017 proved to be a fruitful year for PJLGC as it actually won a total of 59 awards from various international and local award-giving bodies, including eight Anvil Awards, two Philippine Quill Awards, and four CEO World Awards. Lhuillier happily expressed, “These awards will continue to motivate us to further introduce innovative products and services towards achieving our ultimate goal of financial inclusion for the country.”

Continuing tradition

The Lhuillier success story began when Frenchman Henry Lhuiller opened Agencia Cebuana in 1953. In the late 60s, his son Philippe Jones put up the growing pawnshop business in Libertad, Pasay. Cebuana Lhuillier was adopted as a trade name in 1987. PJ’s son Jean Henri then became the company’s President and CEO in 1998.

He quickly directed the establishment of the Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation, Inc. (CLFI) to share blessings and empower the less fortunate.

As part of its CSR, PJLGC instituted notable education and sports development programs. This year, the company hopes to launch another innovative and revolutionary service that will further help achieve its ultimate target.