Protecting our national jewels

The Philippines is a maritime nation composed of 7,641 islands. You could just imagine the pristine beaches dotting our coastline of 36,289 km (22,549 mi). Put them all together, we need a coherent coastline protection plan in place so we prevent the total destruction of our Crown Jewels which serve as food catchment areas, biodiversity hubs and tourist destinations.

Such is our Boracay, Coron, El Nido, Siargao and even the world famous Manila Bay. These and others are patrimony. If cesspool is the characterization attached to such today, the biggest cesspool is Manila Bay. And every summer, you see people dipping in a heavily polluted bay with reckless abandon. And the only thing Manila is doing is to gather waste and garbage thrown at it. Nothing on discharges and effluents released to the Bay from canals and sewerages from Manila.

The man-made litter and the badly designed sewerage system aggravates the carrying capacities of these world renown beaches. The rapacity of building on shorelines has to stop and local governments are to be blamed for such destruction. They collect environmental fees and they just pocket it. Boracay charges Php75.00/person visiting Boracay. At a minimum of 2 Million tourists, that’s a staggering Php150 Million a year. Assuming Boracay started collecting this amount ten years ago or 2008, that’s Php1.5 Billion for the ten years. Where is the money? How was it used? And Malay is a first class municipality composed of 17 barangays with 52,973 population. You can even give a basic income to all inhabitants to support them if the money from Boracay was used properly. Then again, what is the role of the provincial government of Aklan in the rape of Boracay?

With the total disregard of carrying capacity, having a closed season becomes the most viable option for Boracay’s survival and sustainability. It becomes the test case/proof of concept on how to best handle other island destinations of the country. Contingency planning becomes important in any scenario. The potential loss may be high but a closure of even just for 6 months is good for the island to be able to breathe and regenerate itself. In the long run, having closed seasons is an option needed after a deluge of visitors. Now, apart from peak and lean seasons, we will have closed seasons to ensure viability. Discussions should therefore veer away from purely debate on the length of closure to assuring all that there is a contingency plan in place. Unfortunately, not much discussions are made and these has caused fear among residents and businesses.

What can you do in 6 months? The contingency plan will have to focus on infra, people (residents and workers), businesses (hotels, resorts and entrepreneurs) and services. Retooling and retraining people are important. A working framework among businesses need to be ironed out, most especially zoning. Services from the municipal and provincial government need to be ironclad. If the environment fee was taken by local government officials, the electorate should vote them out and make them accountable for such plunder.

The problem with the decision of closing Boracay for 6 months is the news that two casino firms are entering the market. There is the Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.’s planned integrated resort complex and the casino facility in Savoy Hotel, Boracay, owned by Resorts World. The hotel is said to be operational in four months, within the closed season said to begin on May 2018. If these are provisional licenses, PAGCOR should probably offer inland locations in Aklan to spread the development and their notion of “experiential travel.” Boracay is beach. That is the brand equity of one of our jewels. Boracay is not casino. Imagine two gaming behemoths in Boracay? It brings a different clientele as well as its attendant underbellies. Are targeted provinces ready for such invasion? Will PRRD intervene and put some sense to integrated resort complexes being build in provinces, outside of Entertainment City? We can only have so much casinos, right?

Again, contingency planning is wanting. Same with the call to arrest colorums, vehicles with commemorative plates, etc. It has been done time and time again but nothing permanent comes out of it. Most colorums have retired generals as owners/operators/officials and those with commemorative plates often come from government agencies or public organizations like police, lawyers, local officials, etc. It’s one thing to close or arrest, its another thing to have more permanent, workable solutions than the usual ningas cogon we are known for. Meanwhile, what are the contingency plans for stranded passengers? And communications plays a vital role here. Alas, the government information machinery is not brought to fore!

Public order and public safety are serious matters we need an iron fist for. But you just don’t ban without having contingency plans in place. Action planning is hard to do with competing and conflicting interests. And that is a product of a listening leadership in search of a win-win solution. Contingency planning is a “plan devised for an outcome other than in the usual (expected) plan.” It is used for risk management. Indeed, “opportunity and risk come in pairs.” Good governance is managing risks and pursuing opportunities in the conduct of public affairs and management of public resources. In all these, information plays a big role. Lack of it leads to disarray and often, chaos.