Protection for Vice Mayor’s murder suspect sought

The family of the slain former vice mayor of Pandi, Bulacan has called for security protection of the arrested gunman for fear that he might be killed in order to close the case. Modesta Rivera, 68, and wife of former Pandi Vice Mayor Ruben Rivera, said that Ariel Lorenzana must be put under tight protection and urged the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office to decide on the murder case they filed against the suspect earlier. Lorenzana was identified by the tricycle driver he flagged down after ambushing Rivera in April this year.

FREDERICK SILVERIO