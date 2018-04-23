Protest mars LTFRB-Bicol change of command 

THE sacking of the regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Bicol has generated counter charges of corruption.

Former Bicol regional director Jun Abrazaldo said he will file a case against LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra 3rd for being unfair and allegedly siding with operators of colorum or out-of-line vehicles.

Delgra relieved Abrazaldo from his post last Friday and installed retired Police Supt. Vladimir Custer Kahulugan from Davao City despite the opposition of transport groups here.

“Sir, you accused me and made me corrupt before the President but it was you who intervened in granting franchises with violation under our jurisdiction,” Abrazaldo told Delgra, during the installation of the new regional director.

Abrazaldo said he would receive a call from Delgra whenever colorum buses were apprehended and would be told that the regional office has no jurisdiction over the buses.

He was relieved after Delgra wrote the President about serious allegations of corruption against the Bicol regional director from the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

“There were also serious allegations and questionable acts as regional director on a case in which the regional office has no jurisdiction,” Delgra said.

Delgra said currently, eight regional directors out of 14 regions were removed from LTFRB over issues of corruption involving bribery and illegal transactions.

He urged the transport groups to support the new director in Bicol and work together to weed out corruption in graft-laden office.|

For his part, Kahulugan vowed to work with transparency and free from corruption as a directive of the President Rodrigo Duterte.

The President has labeled the LTFRB as one of the country’s most corrupt agencies that need a major overhaul after key officials and employees were implicated in corruption.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said on Sunday that its undersecretary for legal affairs and procurement Reinier Paul Yebra issued a 90-day preventive suspension order against LTFRB-Bicol hearing officer Mary Jil Caurel.

Caurel is being investigated over “charges of grave misconduct for allegedly accepting money in exchange for speedy resolution of application for Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC), willfully and deliberately withholding the release of CPCs, as well as extortion activities in exchange for the release of impounded vehicles,” the DoTr said.

“She is also being charged for gross and inexcusable delay of franchise applications for almost one to two years. Caurel was also likewise charged with serious dishonesty for falsification of entries in her daily time records since 2016,” the DOTr added.

A show cause order will be issued against Caurel’s administrative aides Christine Yan and Erlisa Sedano to explain their alleged participation in the corrupt acts.

with REICELENE N. IGNACIO