POLICEMEN arrested protesters on Saturday for disrupting the joint session of Congress deliberating on the extension of martial law in Mindanao at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

Seven youth leaders and volunteer teachers from the Alternative Learning Center for Agricultural and Livelihood Development (Alcadev) were escorted out of the plenary hall as they began shouting at legislators during the session.

The protesters, guests of Representative Sarah Elago of the Kabataan Party-list, staged a lightning protest inside the hall to protest the extension of martial in Mindanao.

They were held briefly at the office of legislative security bureau at the House of Representatives and would be taken to the Quezon City Police Station 6.

Alcadev is a community learning system for indigenous youths in Mindanao.

The arrested protesters said the schools they operated were affected by the declaration of martial law in Mindanao, as the military allegedly committed human rights abuses in these areas.