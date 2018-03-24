Protests in Catalonia after independence leaders held

BARCELONA: Thousands of protesters descended on the streets of Catalonia late Friday after Spain’s supreme court detained five separatist leaders for their role in last year’s independence bid. The court also issued international arrest warrants for six other Catalan figures who have fled abroad, including former regional president Carles Puigdemont. The protest had been called on Thursday, by the radical Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), before the court decisions were announced. Twenty-four protesters were lightly injured in clashes with police, emergency services said. Riot police used batons to keep the demonstrators away from the federal government offices in Barcelona. Spain’s Supreme Court said Friday it would prosecute 13 key Catalan separatists for “rebellion,” a crime which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in jail. Five people were held in custody, including Catalan presidential candidate Jordi Turull who was due Saturday to seek a second round vote in the regional parliament, after failing to be elected earlier in the week. A Supreme Court judge held former Catalan parliament president Carme Forcadell and three former regional ministers alongside Turull.

AFP