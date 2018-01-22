Protests mark Trump’s first year in office

LOS ANGELES: Protestors took to the streets en masse across the United States Saturday, hoisting anti-Donald Trump placards, banging drums and donning pink hats for a second Women’s March opposing the president – one year to the day of his inauguration.

Hundreds of thousands of marchers assembled in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Boston and other cities nationwide, many donning the famous pink knit “pussy hats” – a reference to Trump’s videotaped boasts of his license to grope women without repercussions.

Protestors hoisted signs emblazoned with slogans like “Fight like a girl,” “A woman’s place is in the White House” and “Elect a clown, expect a circus.”

The largest demonstrations were in cities where Trump performed poorly at the polls: the Los Angeles mayor said estimated turnout in his city was 600,000, while New York police estimated about 200,000 protesters.

In Manhattan, a diverse crowd descended on Central Park West, the avenue that borders the city’s beloved park and arrives at the foot of the Trump International Hotel – part of the magnate-turned-commander-in-chief’s real estate empire.

“We live in an alternate universe – it is so bad,” said Althea Fusco, 67, who traveled to the city from upstate New York with two neighbors.

“I see an erosion of democracy,” she said.

Speakers at the New York rally included activist and actress Rosie Perez and entertainer Whoopi Goldberg, who emphasized that “we are here to say – as women — we’re not taking it anymore.”

Throngs of demonstrators paraded in Los Angeles, where actress Natalie Portman was among the celebrities pumping up the crowd: “Because of you the revolution is rolling.”

“The way Trump has treated women and still been elected – I want him to be aware that we are coming together as a powerful force and we’re going to change this,” said 44-year-old artist Heather Arndt in the California metropolis.

The marches aim to build on the movement launched last year when more than three million people turned out nationwide to voice opposition to Trump.

The weekend of demonstrations is aimed at translating enthusiasm into political action with the theme “Power to the Polls” – a message designed to drive voter registrations and maximize women’s involvement in the 2018 midterm elections.

