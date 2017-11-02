‘Proud’ Britain marks Balfour anniversary with Netanyahu

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday were preparing to celebrate the centenary of a British declaration that ultimately led to the foundation of the state of Israel. “We are proud of our pioneering role in the creation of the state of Israel,” May will say at a dinner in London to mark the date alongside Netanyahu, according to extracts released by her office. May will also warn about a “pernicious form of anti-Semitism which uses criticism of the actions of the Israeli government as a despicable justification for questioning the very right of Israel to exist.” On the second day of his five-day visit to Britain, Netanyahu was set to meet with May in her Downing Street office and hold talks with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, including on the Iran nuclear agreement.”

AFP