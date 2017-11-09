Prove benefits of marijuana, Atienza dares colleagues

Buhay party-list Rep. Joselito Atienza on Wednesday challenged his fellow lawmakers to produce proof that marijuana can cure diseases.

“So far, the only benefit from marijuana is that it could alleviate pain. However, there is no medical or scientific evidence that it could cure any disease,” the lawmaker said in a news forum in Manila.

Atienza said if the proponent of the bill that seeks to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes fails to present a scientific study that it is being used to cure any ailment, then “the proposed bill should be withdrawn.”

The former Manila mayor was referring to Isabela First District Rep. Rodolfo Albano, the main author of the proposed “Philippine Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act.”

Atienza said lawmakers endorsed Albano’s bill without really understanding the content of the proposed law.

“Marijuana at this time could only bring you to another level or some kind of hallucinating effect wherein the person could feel good if he was undergoing physical pain,” he said.

Passing the bill that seeks to legalize the use of medical marijuana could have a big effect on the government’s anti-drug campaign.

“We’d rather junk the anti-drug campaign because we are legalizing something that will worsen drug addiction in the country,” he said.

“Even the American Medical Society has no proof that marijuana could cure a disease,” he added.

Atienza warned that Filipinos will turn into “zombies” if marijuana is legalized.