Prove my links to illegal drugs – Negros councilor

BACOLOD CITY: La Castellana town Councilor Alberto Nicor 3rd has challenged Moises Padilla chief of police and Chief Insp. Alan Reloj to prove his links to the illegal drug trade. In a news conference on Sunday, Nicor said he heard Reloj make the allegation in an interview over local radio here based on claims of two suspects who were allegedly arrested by the Moises Padilla police in a buy-bust in San Enrique town. “Just prove it,” Nicor said , adding that his family will file charges against Reloj for his unfounded statements, which have put his family in bad light. Nicor was with his sister La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Nicor Mangilimitan and mother La Castellana ABC President Noemi Nicor. The councilor showed the media results of two drug tests he took on Friday showing he is negative for illegal drug use. He said he has been cleared by La Castellana chief of police and Chief Insp. Irma Teoxon of any involvement in illegal drugs. Nicor admitted that heused illegal drugs before but stopped after he was elected number two councilor in their town. “I am not a drug peddler much more a drug lord,” he said. The councilor urged the media to visit his house in La Castellana town “so that you can see that I am living in a modest home and do not have a lavish lifestyle like that of a drug lord.” The mayor said that if it is proven that her brother is indeed involved in illegal drugs, she will be the one to shoot him. “I am challenging Chief Inspector Reloj to show proof of his allegations,” she said adding that she will also file administrative and criminal charges against Reloj for his unfounded statements that have maligned her name and that of her family. She also called on the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office director, Sr. Supt. Rodolfo Castil, to look into Reloj’s actuations. Reloj could not be reached for comment as of presstime.