Proven vaccines for kids are safe– Gordon

THE head of the Senate blue ribbon committee on Wednesday appealed to parents not to lose trust in the immunization program of the government amid the fear and anxiety brought by the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

At the resumption of the Senate investigation of the P3.5-billion Dengvaxia controversy, Sen. Richard Gordon said there are still other vaccines that have been proven effective in protecting children from various diseases.

He added that parents should not allow the Dengvaxia scare affect their views on other vaccines that have been given to children for several decades.

“The public needs to understand that immunization is not bad especially those that have been there for so many years. I am pro-immunization,” the blue ribbon chairman said.

He added that parents should still submit their children to immunization especially against measles, polio and others with proven safe vaccines.

“We have to trust the DoH [Department of Health] because there is no other government agency in charge of looking after the health of the people,” Gordon said.