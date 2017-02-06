Provide jobs to mining workers – DENR

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources should provide jobs for displaced workers resulting from the DENR’s closure of 21 mining firms on February 3.

Rep. Arlene Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands was referring to 21 mining companies affected by the purge: Benguet Corp. Nickel Mines Inc.; Eramen Minerals Inc.; Zambales Diversified Metals Corp.; LNL Archipelago Minerals Inc.; Mt. Sinai Mining Exploration and Development Corp.; Emir Minerals Corp.; Techiron Minerals Resources Inc.; AAMPHIL Natural Resources Exploration; Kromico Inc.; SinoSteel Philippines H.Y. Mining Corp.; Oriental Synergy Mining Corp.; Welled Mining Corp.; Libjo Mining Corp.; Oriental Vision Mining Philippines Corp.; ADNAMA Mining Resources Corp.; Claver Mineral Development Corp.; Platinum Development Corp.; CTP Construction and Mining Corp.; Carrascal Nickel Corp.; Marcventures Mining and Development Corp.; and Hinatuan Mining Corp.

“It is important to ensure that we protect our environment, especially the watershed, and that members of the community are given opportunities to prosper. With this closure, we also have to actively make the DENR accountable in their policy of providing alternative sources of livelihood for our people so they won’t be deprived of their a chance to improve the quality of life of their families,” Bag-ao said.

She called on the mining companies who hurdled the DENR’s environmental standards to keep their business not only compliant with DENR policies and existing laws but also strive to be better than compliant.

“It is just as important to revisit our mining laws so that mining companies will toe the line and care for the environment and the communities,” Bag-ao added.