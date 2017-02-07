Province of Antique receives 10 new ambulances from PCSO

BY JUSTIN SANTOS AND PHOTO BY ERICSON DELOS REYES

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairperson Jose Jorge Corpuz (right) and Antique Vice Governor Edgar Denosta (wearing barong) inspected the 10 ambulance units donated by PCSO during the turnover ceremony on January 19, 2017 at the Antique Provincial Capitol.

The recipients of these ambulances were various municipalities and government hospitals in Antique. Also present in the event were PCSO Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations Sector Remeliza Jovita Gabuyo and Assets and Supply Management Department Manager Reena Yumina Yason, and representatives of various local government units (LGUs) and government hospitals.