Prulla, Lim dominate PPS-Angeles netfest

Jenaila Prulla and Kriz Lim fashioned out a pair of victories each in varying fashions to share MVP honors in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Angeles leg regional age group tennis in Pampanga last Monday.

Prulla whipped Angely Atos, 6-0, 6-1, in the girls’ 14-U finals then the Bulacan find upended top seed Achaia Cabahug, 6-1, 6-0, to claim the premier 18-U diadem in the event presented by Slazenger with Dunlop as the official ball and backed by Rep. Carmelo “Jonjon” Lazatin.

Prulla didn’t see action in the 16-U play but teamed up with Adriana Cabahug to repulse Charisse Bajet and Tristen Kitong, 8-4, in the 14-U doubles and partnered with Martina Naredo to rout Achaia Cabahug and Lucy Inalves, 8-2, in the 18-U doubles to emerge with four titles overall.

Kriz, from Urdaneta, Pangasinan, dominated sibling John twice, scoring a 4-2, 4-2 romp in the 10-unisex finals then hacking out a 2-6, 6-1, (10-7) decision to nail the 12-U crown in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop through president/CEO Bobby Castro at the Angeles City Tennis Club.

Lim fell short by one plum as he settled for the 10-U doubles diadem with John in an 8-1 rout of Jeremiah Labasano and Ethan Tiotuico in the tournament sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines, made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg,

Other doubles winners were local bets Jed Labasano and Izaak Virtucio, who nipped Eric Bajet and Brian Oliveros, 8-7(3); and Jundee Magtabog and Nathan Navilla, who thumped Jaycee Manganti and Sherwin Ramirez, 8-3.

Local bet Mike Gamalo stunned second seed Jundee Magtabog, 6-3, 6-1, to snare the boys’ singles 14-U title; Antipolo’s Michael Fuents took the 16-U cronw with a 6-0, 6-0 romp over Jeric Magtabog; Jed Labasano repelled Andrei Torres, 6-4, 6-4, to pocket the boys’ 18-U diadem; Baguio’s Adriana Cabahug routed Bernice Egipto, 6-1, 6-2, to bag the girls’ 12-U crown; and Angely Atos, also from Baguio, copped the girls’ 16-U trophy with a 6-4, 4-6, `0-4 decision over Achaia Cabahug.

Meanwhile, action resumes on April 2-9 for the PPS-PEPP Bicol Open at the Usant Tennis Club in Iriga City. Listup is ongoing. For details, call 09154046464.