Pryce profit up 32% on strong LPG sales

LISTED diversified firm Pryce Corp.‘s consolidated net income for the first nine months of the year increased 32 percent, driven by strong sales in its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business.

Advertisements

Consolidated net income reached P942.69 million as of end-September from the P712.49 million registered in the same period last year.

“Income growth stemmed from a similarly strong growth in revenue of almost 37 percent fueled mainly by a 23.3 percent growth in LPG sales volumes in the Visayas and Mindanao markets,” Pryce said in a disclosure to the

Philippine Stock Exchange.

“Sales volume growth, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao areas, was achieved notwithstanding a sharp increase in average LPG contract prices from $329 per metric ton (MT) to $463 per MT during the 9-month period this year, or an almost 41 percent increase,” it added.

Operating expenses rose 16 percent to P612.7 million mainly due to an increase in depreciation expenses, but this was offset by a 27 percent increase in operating income to P964.55 million as revenues surpassed expenses.

Pryce said it expects to hit its target income of P1.25 billion for the full year as it sees the last quarter being historically the strongest in terms of sales volume due to the Yuletide season.

The company said the expansion of storage capacity of its terminal in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur from 2,200 MT to 3,400 MT was completed in the third quarter. “It is now receiving monthly deliveries of LPG at roughly $20 per ton cheaper,” it said.

Storage expansion of its terminals in Balingasag, Misamis Oriental and Sogod, Cebu are still ongoing and are expected to be completed by July 2018.