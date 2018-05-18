PS Bank income grows 25% in Q1

PHILIPPINE Savings Bank (PSBank), the thrift bank arm of the Metrobank Group, reported a 25-percent increase in net income in the first quarter of the year on the back of strong revenues derived from net interest income and other operating income.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, PSBank said net income in the first three months rose to P641.1 million from P511.1 million in the same period last year.

Total operating income amounted to P3.7 billion, higher by 15 percent from last year’s P3.2 billion.

Total loan portfolio expanded 11.7 percent to P149.2 billion, driven by the bank’s consumer loan business.

Total resources during the first quarter amounted to P224.8 billion while deposits rose 9.2 percent to P186 billion.

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio was at 13.7 percent while common equity tier 1 ratio was at 11 percent, which are both above the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ minimum required level.

“The improvement in our performance this quarter is a result of the year-on-year momentum brought about by our strategy to focus on exceptional customer experience, digitization of products and channels, and automation of backroom processes. These resulted to an expansion of our market stronghold and good bottom line performance,” PSBank President Jose Vicente L. Alde said.