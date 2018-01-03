PSA Annual Awards Night unfolds Feb 27

Cue master Carlo Biado, bowler Krizziah Lyn Tabora and boxer Jerwin Ancajas banner the list of awardees in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night slated on February 27 at The Manila Hotel in Manila.

The three will received the Athlete of the Year plum following their impressive showing in the different international tournaments last year.

Biado bagged the World 9-Ball Championship crown in Doha, Qatar in December to join the ranks of former world champions Efren “Bata” Reyes (1999), Franciso “Django” Bustamante (2001), Ronnie Alcano (2006) and Alex Pagulayan (2004).

He also won gold medals in the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland and the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Tabora ruled the prestigious Bowling World Cup held in Hermosillo, Mexico.

She was the third Filipina kegler and fifth Filipino overall to win the World Cup title.

Lita dela Rosa was the first Filipina to earn the crown in 1978. She then repeated the feat by beating fellow Pinay Bong Coo in the same tilt in 1979.

Hall of Famer and Guinness Book of World Record holder Paeng Nepomuceno won the World Cup in three different decades while Christian Jan Suarez topped the 2003 edition.

For his part, Ancajas has successfully defended his IBF junior bantamweight title three times in 2017.

Ancajas beat Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico on January 29 in Macau, Teiru Kinoshita of Japan on June 2 in Australia, and Jamie Conlan of Ireland on November 18 in Ireland.

The other awardees are Ramon S. Ang of San Miguel Corp., Manuel V. Pangilinan of the MVP Group of Companies and Judes Echauz as well as the 24 gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, and the 20 gold medalists in the Asean Para Games.

The association will also name during the Awards Night the recipients of Mr. Basketball, Ms. Volleyball, President’s Award, National Sports Association of the Year, Tony Siddayao awardees and Junior Athletes of the Year citations.