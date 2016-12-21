PSA to assess players’ capability in doubles tilts

Philippine Squash Academy (PSA) President Robert Bachmann said that the Ohana Malaysian Doubles Open Championship held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia over the weekend gave them an opportunity to gauge the performance of Filipino players in doubles event, considering that the country has no doubles court facility.

The tandem of Jemyca Aribado and Alyssa Dalida finished eighth in the field of 12 teams while David Pelino and Robert Garcia finished 10th out of 17 participants.

“We will now make the necessary adjustments and participate in doubles tournament starting next year,” said Bachmann in an interview on Wednesday.

In the mixed doubles, Pelino and Dalida finished 17th while Garcia and Aribado 18th in a field of 20 entries.

Teams from Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines competed in the tournament.

Bachmann hopes that the completion of the squash court centers at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex next year will improve the players’ skills.

“We expect the completion of our squash center with two singles and one doubles courts by April, which should give us enough time to practice and train in doubles before the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in August,” he added.

The national squash team is eyeing to compete in numerous tournaments including the Malaysian Squash Tour 2017 and 2017 SEA Cup, to prepare for the biennial SEA Games.

Bachmann is Happy that the PSA concluded 2016 with 12 international outings, the most they have ever had in the history of squash in the Philippines.